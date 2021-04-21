Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) PT Raised to $165.00

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $142.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.93. Regal Beloit has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $780.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,798,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,784,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,656,000 after acquiring an additional 293,811 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,591,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,739,000 after acquiring an additional 204,535 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

