Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Argus increased their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.