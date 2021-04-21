Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on REMYY. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Rémy Cointreau has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

