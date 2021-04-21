Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.83 ($45.69).

RNO opened at €34.50 ($40.59) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.62. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

