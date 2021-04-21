ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Trading 6.4% Higher

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) traded up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.14. 26,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,007,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SOL shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ReneSola from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $633.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.82 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

