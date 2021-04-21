REPO Reaches Market Cap of $1.85 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. REPO has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $96,729.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, REPO has traded down 53.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00062285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00275364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.35 or 0.01035450 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00024656 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $360.31 or 0.00650713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,121.22 or 0.99547683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN.

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

