Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives $11.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

REPYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Repsol alerts:

Shares of REPYY opened at $11.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Repsol will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.