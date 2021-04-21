Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kemper Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kemper in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kemper’s FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of KMPR opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. Kemper has a 12 month low of $54.41 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average is $74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.78%.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,236. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,137,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kemper by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,857,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,056,000 after buying an additional 453,444 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 513,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,485,000 after buying an additional 182,703 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 451,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,685,000 after purchasing an additional 117,576 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,974,000 after purchasing an additional 96,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

