Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Procter & Gamble Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for The Procter & Gamble in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $137.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $339.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

