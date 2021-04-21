Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Biogen Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $5.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.48. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

Shares of BIIB opened at $273.20 on Tuesday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Biogen by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,422,000 after buying an additional 117,207 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

