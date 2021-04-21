Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Coca-Cola Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Coca-Cola in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KO. HSBC cut their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

NYSE KO opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $233.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 26.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

