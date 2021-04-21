Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP):

4/21/2021 – Holly Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Holly Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

4/12/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

4/7/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

3/31/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

3/30/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

3/18/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of NYSE HEP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The company had revenue of $127.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 310,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

