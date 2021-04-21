Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for NTT DATA (NTDTY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NTT DATA (OTCMKTS: NTDTY) in the last few weeks:

4/21/2021 – NTT DATA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – NTT DATA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2021 – NTT DATA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2021 – NTT DATA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – NTT DATA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS NTDTY opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. NTT DATA Co. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27.

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

