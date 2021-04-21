Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

QSR stock opened at $66.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.73. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $68.48.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $168,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,749,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,960.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 115.2% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $3,884,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

