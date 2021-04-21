Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 120 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of Royal Gold worth $17,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,488,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 4.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,328,000 after acquiring an additional 183,839 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 17,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 147,436 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 168,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after acquiring an additional 146,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Royal Gold by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,831,000 after acquiring an additional 135,004 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $118.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.18.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

