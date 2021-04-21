Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $17,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,576,000 after buying an additional 83,342 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,186,000 after buying an additional 207,918 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,539,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,150,000 after buying an additional 35,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Moody’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,657,000 after buying an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,668,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $323.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $227.75 and a 52-week high of $325.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.17.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

