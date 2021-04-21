Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 179 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in RLI were worth $18,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RLI by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RLI by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLI opened at $114.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.32. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $117.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point increased their price objective on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.25.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

