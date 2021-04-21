Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 930 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.22% of SEI Investments worth $19,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 154.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,725 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,082,000 after buying an additional 619,280 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SEI Investments by 14.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,521,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,135,000 after buying an additional 187,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,447,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,552,141.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,332.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEIC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.10.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $63.67. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.19.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

