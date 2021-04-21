Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 300,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,265 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $22,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,706,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 61,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NYSE:D opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average of $76.09. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,005.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

