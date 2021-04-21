REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.75

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 3337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on REVG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. REV Group’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other REV Group news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,062,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

