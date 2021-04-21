Reviewing Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) & Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Bausch Health Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$83.95 million ($5.45) -23.18 Bausch Health Companies $8.60 billion 1.18 -$1.79 billion $4.43 6.42

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bausch Health Companies. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bausch Health Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Bausch Health Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals 0 3 7 0 2.70 Bausch Health Companies 1 4 7 0 2.50

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $167.60, suggesting a potential upside of 32.67%. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus target price of $32.58, suggesting a potential upside of 14.57%. Given Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bausch Health Companies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Bausch Health Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Bausch Health Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bausch Health Companies has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Bausch Health Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A -47.64% -43.21% Bausch Health Companies -23.92% 173.20% 4.21%

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia. The company was founded by Rebecca Taub and Edward Chiang on September 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, PA.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products. The Bausch + Lomb/International segment offers products with a focus on the vision care, surgical, and consumer and ophthalmology Rx products in the United States; and Solta products, branded and generic pharmaceutical products, OTC products, and medical device products, and Bausch + Lomb products in Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The Salix segment provides gastroenterology products in the United States. The Ortho Dermatologics segment offers dermatological products in the United States; and Solta medical aesthetic devices internationally. The Diversified Products segment provides pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and other therapeutic classes, as well as generic and dentistry products in the United States. The company was formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and changed its name to Bausch Health Companies Inc. in July 2018. Bausch Health Companies Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

