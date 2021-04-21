Reviewing Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) & Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Just Eat and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Eat N/A N/A N/A Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Just Eat and Match Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Eat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Match Group $4.76 billion 7.98 $431.13 million $4.53 31.14

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Just Eat.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Just Eat and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Eat 0 0 0 0 N/A Match Group 0 6 13 0 2.68

Match Group has a consensus target price of $146.43, suggesting a potential upside of 3.81%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Just Eat.

Summary

Match Group beats Just Eat on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

