Reviewing Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED)

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Luther Burbank and Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luther Burbank 17.18% 7.21% 0.62% Guaranty Federal Bancshares 15.92% 9.59% 0.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Luther Burbank pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Luther Burbank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Guaranty Federal Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Luther Burbank and Guaranty Federal Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luther Burbank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Luther Burbank currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.87%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.33%. Given Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Guaranty Federal Bancshares is more favorable than Luther Burbank.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luther Burbank and Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luther Burbank $271.82 million 2.14 $48.86 million $0.87 12.83 Guaranty Federal Bancshares $52.33 million 2.01 $9.41 million $2.11 11.37

Luther Burbank has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Federal Bancshares. Guaranty Federal Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luther Burbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Guaranty Federal Bancshares beats Luther Burbank on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and mortgage products, such as a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM, debit cards, and online and mobile banking services; engages in the real estate investment; and issues trust preferred securities. As of December 31, 2020, it had operations in California, Oregon, and Washington through 10 branches in California; 1 branch in Washington; and 7 lending offices located throughout the market area, including Santa Rosa, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, and Seattle. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, and construction loans, as well as agriculture, small business administration, and business loans; and consumer and other loans, such as loans secured by certificates of deposit, automobiles, recreational vehicles, boat loans, and home equity loans. The company also invests in mortgage-backed securities, U.S. Government and federal agency securities, and other marketable securities. As of December 31, 2020, It had 16 banking centers in Greene, Christian, Jasper, and Newton counties and a loan production office in Webster County. The company also provides access to approximately 32,000 ATMs. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is based in Springfield, Missouri.

