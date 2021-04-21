RFG Advisory LLC Has $28.75 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,908 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 3.1% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $28,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,426. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $37.02.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

