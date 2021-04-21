RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 766 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.04. The company had a trading volume of 126,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,059,769. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

