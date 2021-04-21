RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 7.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $354,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.10.

In related news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN traded up $2.86 on Wednesday, hitting $215.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

