RFG Advisory LLC Sells 50 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.65. 47,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,130. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $141.22 and a 1-year high of $225.78. The stock has a market cap of $150.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.56 and a 200-day moving average of $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.88.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

