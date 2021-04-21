RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get RGC Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of -0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.68.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FCA Corp TX increased its position in RGC Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 29,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 280.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RGC Resources (RGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.