Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €117.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €117.00 ($137.65) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RHM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €109.90 ($129.29).

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at €87.76 ($103.25) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -140.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €56.38 ($66.33) and a one year high of €93.80 ($110.35). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of €82.10.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

