Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

RTMVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.1241 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

