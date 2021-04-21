Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RHHVF. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHVF opened at $338.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.83. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $308.57 and a fifty-two week high of $378.47.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

