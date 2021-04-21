Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives $250.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,534. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.39. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $163.46 and a twelve month high of $275.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

