Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Rogers worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $2,019,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Rogers by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Rogers news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00. Also, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $259,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,056.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,800 shares of company stock worth $3,036,667 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROG opened at $195.51 on Wednesday. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $202.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 630.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

