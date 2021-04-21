Rope ($ROPE) Trading 29.1% Lower Over Last Week

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Rope coin can now be purchased for approximately $43.01 or 0.00079526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rope has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $2,637.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rope has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00062996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.43 or 0.00274441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.86 or 0.01014800 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00024201 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $351.18 or 0.00649306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,941.23 or 0.99733685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rope is rope.lol.

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

