Roth Capital Reiterates Neutral Rating for JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NYSE JKS opened at $36.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average of $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $35,446,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in JinkoSolar by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 761,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 523,048 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,189,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,625,000 after purchasing an additional 436,489 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth $25,701,000. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $24,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

