Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after buying an additional 2,155,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after buying an additional 732,746 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,345,000 after buying an additional 658,092 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,423,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,609,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $145.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $147.40.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.