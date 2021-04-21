Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €32.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EVT. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Evotec stock opened at €34.34 ($40.40) on Tuesday. Evotec has a fifty-two week low of €21.31 ($25.07) and a fifty-two week high of €43.00 ($50.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 840.75.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

