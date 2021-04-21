Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €680.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €680.00 ($800.00) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €636.00 ($748.24) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €725.00 ($852.94) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €631.54 ($742.99).

Kering stock opened at €626.10 ($736.59) on Wednesday. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €590.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €573.23.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

