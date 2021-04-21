Royal Bank of Canada Increases Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $82.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

MS stock opened at $77.29 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $86.64. The firm has a market cap of $144.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

