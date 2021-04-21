Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$74.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Rogers Communications to C$67.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$68.07.

RCI.B opened at C$61.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$30.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.67. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.68 and a 1-year high of C$65.72.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

