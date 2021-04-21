Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Given New $95.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price target boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.18% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

