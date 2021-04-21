Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $70.00 at Berenberg Bank

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from $55.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.34% from the stock’s previous close.

RCL has been the subject of several other reports. Truist raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Royal Caribbean Group stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.56.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182 over the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

