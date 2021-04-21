Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hutchison China MediTech were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,916,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,391,000 after buying an additional 104,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,030,000 after buying an additional 136,387 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,901,000 after buying an additional 253,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after buying an additional 64,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 370,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after buying an additional 62,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCM shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

HCM stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.12.

About Hutchison China MediTech

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It offers research and development services; and manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

