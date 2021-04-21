Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.61 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.89.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,489,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $4,382,005.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,535 shares of company stock worth $56,149,756. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

