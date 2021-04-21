Royal Vopak (VOPKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.166 per share on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Vopak’s previous annual dividend of $1.01.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOPKY opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. Royal Vopak has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $58.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79.

Get Royal Vopak alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOPKY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Royal Vopak from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th.

Royal Vopak Company Profile

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 70 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a storage capacity of 35.6 million cubic meters.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.