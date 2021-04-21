Ruler Protocol Price Down 16.7% Over Last Week (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $996,823.64 and approximately $529,187.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $266.60 or 0.00488976 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00064689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.32 or 0.00277543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.50 or 0.01031681 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.86 or 0.00667365 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,497.45 or 0.99954246 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

