Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Stephens

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its target price upped by Stephens from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $834.19 million, a P/E ratio of -64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $26.87.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

