RWE Aktiengesellschaft Announces Dividend of $1.91 (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.9081 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 0.77. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $47.45.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RWEOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

