Sabal Trust CO Acquires 2,709 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.9% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $38,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $438.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.91 and a 200-day moving average of $155.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

