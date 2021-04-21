Sabal Trust CO Buys Shares of 7,535 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 650,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,978 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 49,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $32.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.06.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.